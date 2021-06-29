Health

Woman Gets Three Shots Of COVID Vaccine Within Minutes In Thane

The woman's husband said that his wife was unaware of the vaccine procedures process as she was getting jabbed for the first time.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   29 Jun 2021 2:11 PM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: The Indian Express

In what could be termed as a case of sheer medical negligence, a 28-year-old-woman from Thane was allegedly given three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within minutes on Friday.

The matter came to light after the woman's husband raised the issue with the authorities concerned when his wife told him that the nurse vaccinated her thrice. The civic body provided support and monitored his wife's health later, India Today reported.

Narrating the incident, the woman's husband said that his wife was unaware of the vaccine procedures as she was getting jabbed for the first time.

"She had a fever on the day she got back-to-back shots, but it subsided the next morning. She is doing fine now," the husband said.

Investigation Underway

Thane Municipal Corporation medical health officer Dr Khushboo Tawre told India Today that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders slammed Thane Municipal Commissioner Bipin Sharma for negligence by the vaccination centre staff.

"How did such a grave oversight happen? How did the staff members not notice that the same woman was vaccinated thrice? We have demanded strict action against those responsible," BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare told India Today.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

