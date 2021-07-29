Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies After Doctors Leave Piece Of Cloth In Stomach During Operation

In a case of severe medical negligence, a woman's health deteriorated after doctors at the Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur allegedly left a piece of cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation.

She died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow on Monday, July 26.

The woman was admitted to King George's Medical College and was put on ventilator support. However, she could not withstand the complications. The government hospital authorities have formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter but the woman's husband has claimed that his statements are not being taken into consideration.

What Happened?

According to NDTV, the woman's husband, Manoj said that his wife had given birth to a baby girl on January, 2021. He has accused the doctors conducting the operation of leaving a cloth in his pregnant wife's stomach.

Manoj, who is a resident of Ramapur North, said that his wife Neelam complained of stomach ache after the birth of their daughter.

The couple could not find adequate treatment through the private doctors, hence Manoj got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur during which a piece cloth was found in her stomach which was removed through an operation.



She was later admitted to another hospital as her condition did not improve, he said.



Also Read: How Government Schools Made Punjab A Topper In Performance Grading Index?