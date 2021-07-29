Health

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies After Doctors Leave Piece Of Cloth In Stomach During Operation

The authorities at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur have reportedly formed a committee to investigate the matter. However, the woman's husband has alleged that the committee is not taking his statements into consideration.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   29 July 2021 5:24 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies After Doctors Leave Piece Of Cloth In Stomach During Operation

Image Credits: Pixabay, LiveHindustan (Representational)

In a case of severe medical negligence, a woman's health deteriorated after doctors at the Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur allegedly left a piece of cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation.

She died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow on Monday, July 26.

The woman was admitted to King George's Medical College and was put on ventilator support. However, she could not withstand the complications. The government hospital authorities have formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter but the woman's husband has claimed that his statements are not being taken into consideration.

What Happened?

According to NDTV, the woman's husband, Manoj said that his wife had given birth to a baby girl on January, 2021. He has accused the doctors conducting the operation of leaving a cloth in his pregnant wife's stomach.

Manoj, who is a resident of Ramapur North, said that his wife Neelam complained of stomach ache after the birth of their daughter.

The couple could not find adequate treatment through the private doctors, hence Manoj got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur during which a piece cloth was found in her stomach which was removed through an operation.

She was later admitted to another hospital as her condition did not improve, he said.

Also Read: How Government Schools Made Punjab A Topper In Performance Grading Index?

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian