World Health Organisation Calls For Vaccine Efficacy Data To Fight Monkeypox Amid Spike In Cases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 29 asserted attentiveness to stop the spread of monkeypox, especially among the vulnerable groups, such as children. WHO said broad data collection and sharing information about how well the vaccines work against the disease is the need of the hour. It also reiterated that fighting this virus requires intense efforts.

What WHO Said?

As reported by News18, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the reporters that he is concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus is establishing itself and that it could move into high-risk groups, including children, pregnant women and the immunocompromised. He went on to say that WHO has started to see this trend as several children have already been infected.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan suggested that the studies be conducted carefully across different population groups to apply the available data broadly. She also insisted that children, pregnant women and the immunosuppressed should be included in these trials, as reported by Economic Times.

3,413 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death from 50 countries have been reported to WHO as of June 22. According to it, most cases are attributed to men who have sex with men of young age in clustered social and sexual networks, primarily in urban areas.

WHO On Monkeypox

The UN health agency, last week, had convened an emergency committee to decide if monkeypox should be designated at Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the highest alarm sounded by the agency. The committee concluded that the situation hadn't crossed the threshold yet. However, it did acknowledge the emergency nature of the virus and that the spread requires intense response efforts, Tedros added.

Countries with stockpiles of vaccines, led by the US, have shown willingness to share them, said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan. He also articulated that collecting necessary clinical efficacy data is essential as it goes hand in hand with sharing the vaccines.

