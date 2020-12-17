US Health Worker Reports Serious Allergic Reaction After Receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Health

The public health authorities in the US on Wednesday said that an Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.

The adverse reaction was observed in the person just minutes after taking the Pfizer shot. The incident is similar to two cases reported last week in Britain.

According to Britain's medical regulator, anyone with a past history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to medicine or food, should not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

However, at the same time, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the vaccine, reported NDTV.

As per the FDA, only those who had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid receiving the shot.

Lindy Jones, the director of the emergency department in the capital Juneau where the patient was treated, told the reporters at a virtual briefing that the Alaskan patient who did not have any past history of allergic reactions.

Jones informed that the symptoms that were seen in the middle-aged patient were quickly resolved after being administered with allergy treatment epinephrine.

The patient was still in Juneau's Bartlett Regional Hospital and was being monitored.

Pfizer said that the vaccine comes with a clear warning that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be available in case of anaphylaxis observed in those who received the vaccine shots. Pfizer would also update the labelling language for the vaccine if required.

