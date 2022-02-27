Digital Health Solutions! Union Cabinet Approves Nationwide Roll-Out Of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, approved the nationwide roll-out of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with a budget of Rs 1,600 crores for five years. According to an official statement, the Central Sector Scheme will be implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA).

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked. These ABHA numbers will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for citizens across various healthcare providers and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers.

The mission will enhance equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the usage of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.

The mission will also facilitate innovation and generate employment across the healthcare ecosystem.

ABDM Pilot

During the ABDM pilot, a digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions were undergoing integration. The pilot was completed in the six Union Territories with a successful demonstration of a technology platform designed by the NHA.

As of February 24, 2022, 17,33,69,087 ABHA have been created, and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM.

Union Health Minister Lauded PM

The ABDM falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the move and thanked the PM.

Mandaviya shared the move on Twitter and said that now with the help of ABHA, citizens will be able to keep their health records in one place. He added that the ABHA number will prove helpful for quick and quality healthcare.

आयुष्मान भारत हेल्थ काउंट नंबर (ABHA Number) देश में डिजिटल हेल्थ इकोसिस्टम को मज़बूत करेगा। अब देशवासी डिजिटल तरीक़े से कही भी अपने हेल्थ रिकॉर्ड को Access कर पाएँगे।



📖 https://t.co/NyYioxcBqT — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 26, 2022

The official statement also informed that digital health solutions across the healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of enormous benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani further exemplifying the role of technology in enabling access to healthcare. To integrate such solutions for the continuum of care and effective utilization of resources, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is creating a seamless online platform.

Also Read: A Valiant Fighter! Remembering Chandrashekhar Azad's Legacy As A Freedom Fighter