All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Digital Health Solutions! Union Cabinet Approves Nationwide Roll-Out Of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Image Credit- PIB/Twitter

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Digital Health Solutions! Union Cabinet Approves Nationwide Roll-Out Of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  27 Feb 2022 8:15 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The mission will enhance equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the usage of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, approved the nationwide roll-out of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with a budget of Rs 1,600 crores for five years. According to an official statement, the Central Sector Scheme will be implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA).

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked. These ABHA numbers will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for citizens across various healthcare providers and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers.

The mission will enhance equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the usage of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.

The mission will also facilitate innovation and generate employment across the healthcare ecosystem.

ABDM Pilot

During the ABDM pilot, a digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions were undergoing integration. The pilot was completed in the six Union Territories with a successful demonstration of a technology platform designed by the NHA.

As of February 24, 2022, 17,33,69,087 ABHA have been created, and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM.

Union Health Minister Lauded PM

The ABDM falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the move and thanked the PM.

Mandaviya shared the move on Twitter and said that now with the help of ABHA, citizens will be able to keep their health records in one place. He added that the ABHA number will prove helpful for quick and quality healthcare.

The official statement also informed that digital health solutions across the healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of enormous benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani further exemplifying the role of technology in enabling access to healthcare. To integrate such solutions for the continuum of care and effective utilization of resources, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is creating a seamless online platform.

Also Read: A Valiant Fighter! Remembering Chandrashekhar Azad's Legacy As A Freedom Fighter

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission 
Ayushman Bharat Health Account 
Telemedicine 
Health Services 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X