UK Health Officials Find Seven New Symptoms Related To COVID-19

Amid the discovery of new COVID-19 variants worldwide, scientists have now identified seven new symptoms of SARs-COV-2.



The new symptoms are different from the common symptoms like fever, dry cough, loss of sense of smell and taste.

The new variants of coronavirus that were first found in the UK and South Africa are considered to be more contagious than the existing virus. The risk of infection and transmission due to the new variants is also much higher. The doctors have now suggested a broader look into the other ailments that could be possibly caused by the deadly virus, reported Times of India.



The local health officials in Warrington, Cheshire, United Kingdom, have listed down a set of seven new COVID-19 symptoms to identify any infected person.

The new symptoms are:

Sore Throat Muscle aches and joint pain Diarrhoea Conjunctivitis Headache Skin rash Discolouration of fingers or toes.

Warrington's director of public health, Thara Raj said that there had been several cases where a person who has tested positive for coronavirus in Warrington has had very mild symptoms or different symptoms to the three classic ones.

He added that if these people get tested as soon as they started to feel unwell, it will help prevent the spread of the virus around Warrington.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,80,603 with 9,309 new cases on Friday, reported NDTV

With 1,05,89,230 patients recovered so far, the national recovery rate has climbed to 97.32 per cent. The country also registered 87 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's deaths count now stands at 1,55,447.



According to the Union Health Ministry's data, there are 1,35,926 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.25 per cent of the total caseload.



