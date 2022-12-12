All section
UK Doctors Give Fresh Lease Of Life To 13-Year-Old, Make Breakthrough In Treatment Of Resistant Leukaemia

Image Credit- Freepik, Unsplash (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

UK Doctors Give Fresh Lease Of Life To 13-Year-Old, Make Breakthrough In Treatment Of Resistant Leukaemia

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  12 Dec 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In 2021, the teen, identified as Alyssa, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia; however, her cancer did not respond to conventional treatment that included a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy.

A teenager in Britain has become the first patient to undergo a new therapy and experience remission for an aggressive form of leukaemia. Following the 13-year-old girl's therapeutic, doctors have lauded the pioneering treatment of the cancer of blood-forming tissues, including bone marrow.

In 2021, the teen, identified as Alyssa, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia; however, her cancer did not respond to conventional treatment that included a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy.

Fresh Lease Of Life For Teen

Alyssa was enrolled on a clinical trial of a new therapy at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London, utilising a healthy volunteer's genetically engineered immune cells. Within 28 days, her cancer was in remission, which allowed her to receive a second bone marrow transplant to revive her immune system. Now, it has been six months on, and she is "doing well" with ensured follow-up care at her home in Leicester in central England.

According to NDTV, in a statement released by GOSH on Sunday, the hospital administration said, "Without this experimental treatment, Alyssa's only option was palliative care." Further, Robert Chiesa, a consultant, said the teenager's turnaround has been "quite remarkable"; however, the outcomes still needed to be observed and confirmed in the coming few months.

Know About The Treatment

The most common type of cancer in children is Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) which affects cells present in the immune system, which is known as B cells and T cells, which protect and fight against viruses. The London-based hospital stated that the 13-year-old girl was the first patient to have received base-edited T cells, which involve chemically transforming single nucleotide bases -- letters of the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) code -- which carry instructions for a particular protein.

Back in 2015, researchers and scientists at the GOSH and University College London aided the development of the usage of genome-edited T cells to treat B-cell leukaemia. But to treat other types of leukaemia, the researchers had to confound the challenge that T cells created to identify and assail cancerous cells had ended up killing one another during the manufacturing process. Numerous additional DNA modifications were required to the base-edited cells to allow them to target the cancerous cells without damaging one another.

Further, Professor Waseem Qasim, a consultant immunologist, said, "This is a great demonstration of how, with expert teams and infrastructure, we can link cutting-edge technologies in the lab with real results in the hospital for patients." He added, "It's our most sophisticated cell engineering so far and paves the way for other new treatments and ultimately better futures for sick children."

In a statement, the 13-year-old teen said that she was prompted to participate in the trial not alone for herself but for other children. Further, her mother, Kiona, hopes this can prove the research works and offer it to more children. The scientists were presenting their research findings this weekend at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology.

Also Read: Chalk-White To Coal-Black: Ludhiana's 'Breathing Billboard' Brings Attention To Growing Pollution Concerns In Punjab

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
UK Doctor 
Cancer Treatment 
Leukaemia 
Great Ormond Street Hospital 

