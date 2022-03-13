All section
Having Two Beers A Day Damages Brain Equivalent To 10 Years Of Ageing: Study

Image Credits: Pixabay

Having Two Beers A Day Damages Brain Equivalent To 10 Years Of Ageing: Study

The study published in 'Nature Communications' stated that even if you consume alcohol in moderation, you still have the chance of severe consequences. It focuses on the links between drinking and grey and white matter volumes in the brain.

It is a well-known fact that the consumption of alcohol is harmful to health, and most people who have their best interest in mind would opt for controlled or moderate drinking. However, a new study has revealed that drinking even two beers a day can damage your brain in equivalence of 10 years of ageing.

The study published in 'Nature Communications' stated that even if you consume alcohol in moderation, you still have the chance of severe consequences. It focuses on the links between drinking and grey and white matter volumes in the brain. Essentially, the research looks at how consuming a moderate amount of beer might cause years of changes in your brain or can even shrink it.

Moderate Drinking Can Shrink Brain

Over 36,000 high-quality MRI images from the Biobank in the United Kingdom were researched based on previous studies that had focused on heavy drinkers. The researchers discovered that drinking a moderate amount of alcohol on average causes the brain's white and grey matter volumes to shrink. More importantly, they found that just two beers per day could cause damage equivalent to ten years of age, News18 reported.

It's an intriguing find, but it doesn't account for many other factors. However, it highlights how little we know about the effects of alcohol on the brain and how far we still have to go before we completely comprehend it.

The study also discovered that the more beers one consumes, the more harm it might cause. "It's not linear," Remi Daviet, one of the study's authors, wrote in a statement to Penn State.

"It gets worse the more you drink." Even after excluding strong drinkers, Daviet and the other researchers observed similar findings. Drinking alcohol produces brain damage regardless of how a person slices it.

"This study looked at average consumption, but we are curious whether drinking one beer a day is better than drinking none during the week and then seven on the weekend," Gideon Nave, another co-author said.

