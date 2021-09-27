This Patna-Based Initiative Is Making Dignified Healthcare Accessible For Women

A large proportion of women in India are unaware of their underlying health conditions or do not feel comfortable talking about them in front of others. Despite the marketers having promoted sanitary products and dietary supplements from time to time, there are still many who face the issue of sharing about their health complications.

Taking a step forward in this direction, a group of women in Patna have started the 'Khud se Pooche' campaign, which is solely by and for women, to raise awareness around women's healthcare. The campaign has invited people aged between 18-30 to be ambassadors and champion the change towards building a collective idea of 'care with dignity', The Indian Express reported.



As per the Indian Women's Health Report 2021, about 50 per cent of the surveyed women between 25-55 of age were not comfortable talking about their health complications due to social stigma. It stated that common health conditions like breast cancer, endometriosis and PCOS are still considered taboo in society.

Encourages Women To Become Campaign Leaders

Gurpriya, one of the women to start the initiative, told The Indian Express that the women's interpretation and experiences of accessing healthcare are divergent and personal. The campaign encourages women to ask what they need and engage with other fellows.



"Women engage in activities online or in communities, it was essential for them to become participants and campaign leaders," she said.



"We should initially start with women so that they will be aware of themselves. Later, we should include men as well. It is important to include both the genders in every conversation," Priyaswara, another founder of the initiative said.



Presently, "Khud Se Pooche" has over 250 women as ambassadors in two weeks. The initiative has helped to conduct orientation at three colleges of Patna — Patna college, Arvind Mahila college and Shri Sai college with nearly 100 female students. The aim was to create a safe and sound environment for women to share their experiences.

