Worried About Term Insurance Claim Rejection? Here's How To Avoid It

Taking an insurance policy is best when you want to secure your loved ones against any financial setback. Term insurance is considered the most specific life insurance policy and offers comprehensive financial protection to life uncertainties. The cover or assured sum depends on the best term insurance plan you buy.

But what can happen if your claim gets rejected? The rejection can make a family's world upside down. There would be the grief of losing a dear member paired with the fear of the upcoming financial liabilities. You certainly do not want to go through such adversities in an already adverse time.

Here Are Some Reasons That Could Lead To A Claim Rejection As a term insurance policy buyer, you need to understand the reasons that may be the reason for claim rejection. Some of the most common reasons include: Giving wrong age

Developing a lifestyle disease

Providing incorrect information in the application form

Not specify the nature of the job

Not disclosing old insurance policies Here are seven things you must understand as a customer to ensure that you will always get paid the due of your term insurance policy. Never Conceal Information

You should not conceal any information which can have an impact on your health. Any claim will be tracked back and traced to the information provided in the application. Hence giving details of Pre-existing diseases, conditions and habits play a vital role. If you give all the information transparency, the company will not have anything against you to stop the payment. Paying The Premiums On Time Generally, insurers will settle claims only on active term insurance policies. Unfortunately, an astonishing number of people do not understand that delaying premium payments could result in lapsed policies. Moreover, you need to have a clean history of payments for the insurer to have one less point to haggle over when the time comes for settlement. Nominee Information Must Be Updated Before explaining it further, understanding the nominee meaning is crucial. A nominee is a person who will receive all the benefits from your term insurance policy. If you are married, you can choose your spouse or children as nominees. Nominees are those whose livelihood directly depends on you being well. With the help of a term plan comparison tool online, you can choose the best option for your nominee. Do Not Make Any Delays In Filing Insurance Claims When an emergency hits term Insurance claim is the last thing on your mind. But a quick call to the company could tell the difference between having or losing the cover. The sooner you intimate the company, the easier the process will be. Informing timely can also keep you clear of this accusation.

Fill The Application Form Personally

