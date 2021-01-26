For providing free healthcare facilities to poor in urban areas, the Telangana government has launched eight Telangana Diagnostics mini hubs in Greater Hyderabad.

The officials informed that Telangana Diagnostics is a first-of-its-kind initiative to enable quality diagnostic and imaging services totally free of cost to the patients availing healthcare facilities within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

For the inauguration of the mini hubs at urban primary healthcare centres, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Home Minister Mehmood Ali and other ministers were present.

As of now, the mini hubs have started operations with pathological services and later, this will be expanded to the imaging services.



At these mini hubs, the public can avail free diagnostic services such as X-ray, ECG, MRI, ultrasound and CT scan. Fifteen more such mini hubs will come in Greater Hyderabad. Including all, a total of 108 tests can be conducted at these centres.

The government is planning to open mini hubs in the remaining 32 district headquarters in the next phase.



The Health Minister said that weaker sections need not spend big amounts for tests, and these facilities will be integrated with Basthi Dawakhanas and their reports will be sent to higher-level facilities, reported The News Minute.

He also added that patients visiting these primary health centres in need of any diagnostics will be referred to nearest mini hubs.



Apart from this, the Health Minister announced that a state-of-art organ transplant centre will be set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The transplant centre will have eight operation theatres and medical colleges affiliated with the government hospitals will also be linked with it.



KT Rama Rao shared that apart from 57 different blood tests and imaging services at the mini hubs, it will offer other services as well.

Telangana Diagnostics is the second initiative by the state government after setting up Basthi Dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics in Hyderabad and its outskirts.

Basti Dawakhanas were launched in 2018 as a joint initiative of Government of Telangana and the National Urban Health Mission. At present, there are 224 Basthi Dawakhanas functioning in GHMC.

Also Read: Unilever Commits To Living Wage To All Across Its Value Chain By 2030