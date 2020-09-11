Health

Battery-Powered Face Mask To Fight COVID, Foggy Glasses

Two fans have been embedded on either side of the face mask, along with a particle air filter that helps to clean the air both while inhaling and exhaling.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Sep 2020 6:11 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
LG Electronics has developed a battery-powered face mask to reduce any further problems related to breathing difficulties and fogged-up glasses.

The mask PureCare Wearable comes in one-size and weighs equal to a pair of ski goggles. Two fans have been embedded on either side of the face mask, along with a particle air filter that helps to clean the air both while inhaling and exhaling.

The device will be available soon in the markets as the company is yet to set a price. The problem with most of the masks have been breathing issues and fogged-up glasses as and when the warmth breathe comes out from the top of the mask.

"Breathing is the biggest concern when it comes to wearing a face mask and disposable masks come with a huge environmental cost," Choi Yoon-hee, a senior official at LG Electronics' air solution product team, told Reuters.

The mask comes with a case that charges the battery and also disinfects the mask with the presence of UV light. The functioning of the mask lasts up to two hours if put on its highest setting mode, and for eight hours if put on low-power settings.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

