Skin Lightening, Anti-Ageing Creams With 'Alarming' Mercury Levels Continue To Be In Circulation: Report

In an alarming development, a report published recently reveals that most skin lightening and anti-ageing products contain dangerous levels of Mercury. The inferences were made by the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZNWG) that analysed 271 such items that were available on popular e-commerce websites by Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, etc.

The ZNWG is an international alliance of NGOs working in public interest, environment and health. After their analysis, they have asked the websites to be held responsible for selling products with incriminating Mercury levels that could wreak havoc on people's skin. In 2013, the Minamata Convention on Mercury had set a limit of 1 mg/kg of the element in the skin cosmetics. Products with Mercury measuring up to 1 ppm are prohibited worldwide.

Disturbing Levels Of Mercury

Mercury is an essential element used in skin lightening creams across the globe, and it blocks melanin for the desired result. This product plays an integral part in the ever-growing beauty industry. According to CNN, the items have garnered $8 million globally, and it could touch $11.8 million in the next four years by 2026.

Despite Mercury being an integral element, being consumed at high levels is highly harmful. "Mercury is easily absorbed through the skin, which can cause rashes, allergic reactions and even kidney damage and nervous system damage. It may also result in harmful changes in the placenta, causing damage to the foetus during pregnancy, and it can pass to children through skin-to-skin contact," Elena Lymberidi-Settimo, ZNWG's fellow coordinator said and policy manager of the Zero Mercury Campaign, told the news publication.

Widespread Use Of Harmful Element

The Zero Mercury Working Group report analysed 271 skin whitening products from over 40 e-commerce sites in 17 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America. Out of this, a whopping 129 products in 16 countries contained disturbing levels of Mercury. Despite this, they continued to be sold online on different websites.

Mercury Policy Project's Executive Director named, Michael Bender, said, "When we started looking at these products online, there was such widespread use. It was like an explosion compared to what we saw in the local markets." 47% of the products had over 10,000 ppm of Mercury, and some even had more than 50,000 ppm of the same.

On a global level, the regulations are in place to monitor the Mercury levels in such products. However, they continue to be popular in the market rather than being prohibited. In light of this, the report asked national governments to lay down clear liability rules that should be followed both by the brands involved and the e-commerce sites that continue to sell these products.

