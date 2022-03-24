All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Skin Lightening, Anti-Ageing Creams With Alarming Mercury Levels Continue To Be In Circulation: Report

Image Credits: Pexels

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Skin Lightening, Anti-Ageing Creams With 'Alarming' Mercury Levels Continue To Be In Circulation: Report

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  24 March 2022 1:59 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A report published by the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZMWG) analysed 271 skin lightening products on over 40 e-commerce websites, which showed that they contained dangerous levels of mercury in them and continued to be sold on such sites.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an alarming development, a report published recently reveals that most skin lightening and anti-ageing products contain dangerous levels of Mercury. The inferences were made by the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZNWG) that analysed 271 such items that were available on popular e-commerce websites by Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, etc.

The ZNWG is an international alliance of NGOs working in public interest, environment and health. After their analysis, they have asked the websites to be held responsible for selling products with incriminating Mercury levels that could wreak havoc on people's skin. In 2013, the Minamata Convention on Mercury had set a limit of 1 mg/kg of the element in the skin cosmetics. Products with Mercury measuring up to 1 ppm are prohibited worldwide.

Disturbing Levels Of Mercury

Mercury is an essential element used in skin lightening creams across the globe, and it blocks melanin for the desired result. This product plays an integral part in the ever-growing beauty industry. According to CNN, the items have garnered $8 million globally, and it could touch $11.8 million in the next four years by 2026.

Despite Mercury being an integral element, being consumed at high levels is highly harmful. "Mercury is easily absorbed through the skin, which can cause rashes, allergic reactions and even kidney damage and nervous system damage. It may also result in harmful changes in the placenta, causing damage to the foetus during pregnancy, and it can pass to children through skin-to-skin contact," Elena Lymberidi-Settimo, ZNWG's fellow coordinator said and policy manager of the Zero Mercury Campaign, told the news publication.

Widespread Use Of Harmful Element

The Zero Mercury Working Group report analysed 271 skin whitening products from over 40 e-commerce sites in 17 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America. Out of this, a whopping 129 products in 16 countries contained disturbing levels of Mercury. Despite this, they continued to be sold online on different websites.

Mercury Policy Project's Executive Director named, Michael Bender, said, "When we started looking at these products online, there was such widespread use. It was like an explosion compared to what we saw in the local markets." 47% of the products had over 10,000 ppm of Mercury, and some even had more than 50,000 ppm of the same.

On a global level, the regulations are in place to monitor the Mercury levels in such products. However, they continue to be popular in the market rather than being prohibited. In light of this, the report asked national governments to lay down clear liability rules that should be followed both by the brands involved and the e-commerce sites that continue to sell these products.

Also Read: Hindustan Unilever To Drop 'Fair' From 'Fair And Lovely' Product Line, Promises Diverse Portrayal Of Beauty

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Skin Colour 
mercury 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X