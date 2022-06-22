Alarming! New Study Reveals Sitting In Office For Over 8 Hours Increases Heart Disease Risk By 50%

A new research has indicated that those who work in offices have a greater risk of suffering from cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes. According to a study by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, people who sit in one spot and work for more than eight hours a day are 20 per cent more prone to have a heart attack or a stroke. Sitting for prolonged periods of time can increase the risk of developing heart failure by nearly 50 per cent.

How Was The Study Conducted

According to a report by DNA, the study was conducted over the course of 11 years, where the researchers examined the records of 105,677 people in 21 nations. By the time the study was concluded, over 6,200 deaths were recorded. 2,300 cases of heart attacks, 3,000 cases of strokes and 700 cases were also recorded; however, most of these were not fatal.

The people who participated in the study were segregated into different groups depending on how much time they spent at their workstations. JAMA Cardiology published a study that allowed researchers to see whether or not there was a trend. The study also discovered that regular exercise could help reduce the risks of excessive sitting at the workstation.

What Do The Researchers Say

The researchers who conducted the study have stated that cutting down on the sitting time at a workstation and increasing one's physical activities can achieve results similar to curbing smoking. Doctors have also been urging people to take breaks in between work for a very long time now. According to the study, people who exercised regularly had a 17 per cent chance of contracting heart-related diseases, while those who did not exercise regularly had a 50 per cent chance of contracting heart-related diseases.



The study's lead author, Wei Li, encouraged a more active lifestyle. Additionally, it was shown that sitting for long periods coupled with a lack of physical activity caused 8.8 per cent of fatalities and 5.8 per cent of cases of heart disease.

