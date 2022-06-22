All section
Caste discrimination
Alarming! New Study Reveals Sitting In Office For Over 8 Hours Increases Heart Disease Risk By 50%

Image Credit: Unsplash and Pixabay (Representational)

Health
Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Alarming! New Study Reveals Sitting In Office For Over 8 Hours Increases Heart Disease Risk By 50%

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Others/World,  22 Jun 2022 6:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

People who sit in one spot and work for more than eight hours a day are 20 per cent more prone to have a heart attack or a stroke. Sitting for prolonged periods of time can increase the risk of developing heart failure by nearly 50 per cent.

A new research has indicated that those who work in offices have a greater risk of suffering from cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes. According to a study by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, people who sit in one spot and work for more than eight hours a day are 20 per cent more prone to have a heart attack or a stroke. Sitting for prolonged periods of time can increase the risk of developing heart failure by nearly 50 per cent.

How Was The Study Conducted

According to a report by DNA, the study was conducted over the course of 11 years, where the researchers examined the records of 105,677 people in 21 nations. By the time the study was concluded, over 6,200 deaths were recorded. 2,300 cases of heart attacks, 3,000 cases of strokes and 700 cases were also recorded; however, most of these were not fatal.

The people who participated in the study were segregated into different groups depending on how much time they spent at their workstations. JAMA Cardiology published a study that allowed researchers to see whether or not there was a trend. The study also discovered that regular exercise could help reduce the risks of excessive sitting at the workstation.

What Do The Researchers Say

The researchers who conducted the study have stated that cutting down on the sitting time at a workstation and increasing one's physical activities can achieve results similar to curbing smoking. Doctors have also been urging people to take breaks in between work for a very long time now. According to the study, people who exercised regularly had a 17 per cent chance of contracting heart-related diseases, while those who did not exercise regularly had a 50 per cent chance of contracting heart-related diseases.

The study's lead author, Wei Li, encouraged a more active lifestyle. Additionally, it was shown that sitting for long periods coupled with a lack of physical activity caused 8.8 per cent of fatalities and 5.8 per cent of cases of heart disease.

Also Read: Stefania Maracineanu: Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Pioneering Woman In Discovery & Research Of Radioactivity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Office 
Work 
Heart Diseases 
Study 

X
X