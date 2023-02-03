How is This Ayurvedic Company Changing The Health And Wellness Industry In India?

Great standards and a relentless pace of life have inevitably led to higher levels of stress and the burden of lifestyle illnesses. A complicated contradiction of a life full of comforts and stress is brought on by the modernization of the planet. Millions of people now have easier access to Ayurveda's transformational potential thanks to Rasayanam.



Rasayanam's mission is straightforward: to increase public knowledge of natural substances and make them accessible to everybody. More so now that individuals are more aware of their health following the current epidemic.

Rasayanam Ayurveda Provides the First Organic Vitamin B12 for Vegans in the World

Micronutrient aids in the proper functioning of the neurological system as well as the transformation of food into cellular energy. If you experience fatigue and lack of vitality, you are not alone. Upwards of 90% of Indians, specifically vegetarians, experience B12 deficiency. One of the essential vitamins that human body cannot generate but is critically short on is vitamin B12. The excellent thing is also that Rasayanam Ayurveda has created the first natural vitamin B12 derived from plants.

AYURVEDIC SUPPLIMENTS

Bio-based B12

Curcumin+

Nano Curcumin (Turmeric Extract) and BioPerine are used in its formulation to serve as a natural anti-inflammatory and reduce joint discomfort.

Sleep+

It promotes natural relaxation and sleep by combining lavender, chamomile, and valerian root in its formulation.

Pure Shilajit

Pure Himalayan Shilajit in resin form from the Gilgit mountains (often considered the most potent)

Testoboost

Formulated with Shilajit, Ashwagandha and Safed Musli to help improve men physical strength

KSM 66 Ashwagandha

KSM-66 is one of the most studied, polished, and concentrated forms of the sacred herb ashwagandha.

SUPERFOODS

Kashmiri Saffron/ Kesar

Kashmiri Mongra saffron tested for the highest grade from Pampore, Jammu & Kashmir

Al Madina Ajwa Dates

Loaded with essential minerals, aminos, fibres and vitamins, ajwa dates benefits range from improving heart health to strengthening joints.

Medjool Dates from Morocco

This superfood is naturally sweet and low in calories, making it not only tasty but also energy-boosting.