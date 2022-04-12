Pregnant Women Getting Exposed To Plastic Chemicals Increases Risk Of Asthma In Girls: Report

A recent study reveals that exposure of the womb to a plastic chemical called 'Bisphenol A' increases the risk of asthma and wheezing in young girls. It was conducted by researchers from across the world where they analysed the data involving over 3000 pairs of mothers and children in six European countries. Popularly abbreviated as 'BPA', it is a chemical popularly used to make several plastic items and resins since the 1950s. Apart from its industrial significance, it is proving to be detrimental to our health.

The study was published on Friday in a journal called 'Environment Journal'. It is the culmination of shorter research done on the harmful association of BPA with respiratory disorders. The six countries included in it were Spain, Norway, the United Kingdom, France, Greece and the Netherlands. According to the report, the chemical is seen as an 'endocrine disruptor' that affects the hormonal balance important for our bodies.

BPA's Harmful Effects

The researchers claim that BPA is seen as a synthetic estrogen that can cause a significant imbalance in sex hormones. Speaking to CNN, the first author named Alicia Abellan from Barcelona said, "We believe that the effect may be due to the fact that bisphenols can cross the placental barrier and interfere with the child's respiratory and immune systems during the developmental phase." Further, it states that the chemical can cause inflammation in the hormones, especially at a time when a baby is growing in the uterus.

The plastic chemical is also linked to fetal abnormalities, low birth weight, and brain and behavioural disorders in infants. In order to ascertain this fact, urine samples were collected from pregnant women between 1999 and 2010. 90% of them contained harmful chemicals in them. Thereafter, children born to these mothers between the ages of 7 and 11 got their lungs tested. The findings revealed that BPA was strongly connected with respiratory disorders in young and school-going children, especially in school-going girls.

However, in adults, BPA can cause diabetes, heart disease, cancer and erectile dysfunction. The highest BPA level in an individual is measured at 49%, considerably reducing their life span.

