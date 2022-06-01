All section
Odisha Nurse Bags Florence Nightingale Award For Handling COVID Positive Pregnant Women, Taking Care Of Newborns

Image Credits: The New Indian Express, Pixabay

Health
Odisha,  1 Jun 2022

Despite the threat of a pandemic and cyclones, Khulana Barik carried out her duty undeterred in the Gynaecology department and paediatric ward.

A staff nurse of the Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital has been selected for the Florence Nightingale Award 2021 for her services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khulana Barik (45) is working as labour in charge in the Gynaecology ward of DHH. President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate her in New Delhi, but the date and time have not been confirmed yet.

Carried Her Duty Despite Pandemic And Cyclones

Barik has been handling the delivery of COVID-19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns. Despite the threat of a pandemic and cyclones, she carried out her duty undeterred in the Gynaecology department and paediatric ward.

Speaking to the media, Barik said she was humbled by the recognition. "I got selected for the award for smoothly performing nursing activities during COVID-19 despite huge risks. I do not prefer taking leaves and have worked throughout several natural calamities," she said, according to The New Indian Express.

In 2021, another lady health visitor of Kujang Community Health Centre Premalata Barik had been chosen for the prestigious award. She had an experience of 30 years in the nursing field and was known for her commitment to her work.

The Florence Nightingale Medal is an international award named after British nurse Florence Nightingale. It is presented to those distinguished in nursing and is the highest international distinction a nurse can achieve. It is awarded to nurses or nursing aides for devotion and "exceptional courage to the wounded, sick, disabled or civilian victims of a conflict or disaster" or "exemplary services or a creative and pioneering spirit in public health or nursing education".

The Indian Nursing Council, a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, grants this award to recognise the contribution of healthcare workers.

Also Read: Inspiring! Kerala Couple Cancels Hajj Pilgrimage, Donates Land For Homeless People

