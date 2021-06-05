No Fatalities Reported Amongst Those Infected With COVID-19 After Vaccination: AIIMS Study

According to a study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, no COVID-related fatalities were reported amongst the individuals who had contracted the disease even after getting vaccinated during April-May 2021.

A first-of-its-kind study was conducted on 63 persons to understand 'breakthrough infections', which is when someone contracts COVID-19 in spite of being fully or partially vaccinated. It stated that despite a very high viral load, none of the vaccinated individuals succumbed to the virus.

Out of the 63 persons —41 male and 22 female participants in the study, at least 10 were administered Covishield while 53 had been inoculated with Covaxin. A total of 36 participants had received two doses of the vaccine, and 27 had received at least one dose of either COVID vaccine.

The patients did not have any underlying health conditions that could increase the chance of breakthrough infections. However, the study revealed that they experienced five to seven days of intense fever.

SARS-CoV-2 lineages were found in 36 (57.1 per cent) samples, 19 (52.8 per cent) in patients who completed both doses, and 17(47.2 per cent) in patients, who completed only a single dose, the study said, reported India Today.

"Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all the patients irrespective of vaccination status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non-remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients," it said.

PM Modi Takes Stock Of Country's Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 4, took stock of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country and pointed out that the wastage figures of vaccines continued to be on the higher side. He directed the authorities to take appropriate steps to tackle this issue.

Reviewed India's vaccination drive including the steps being taken to assist vaccine manufacturers and the need to further reduce vaccine wastage. https://t.co/qpHima3Cto — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2021

