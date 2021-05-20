New COVID Vaccination Guidelines: Three Months Gap After Recovery, Safe For Lactating Mothers

The Central Government has announced new guidelines related to Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday. As per the new recommendations, the vaccination must be deferred by three months after recovery from the infection.

The three months gap is recommended for patients who have been infected by Covid-19 after receiving the first dose.

The Ministry of Health announced the new guidelines based on the recommendations of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid 19 (NEGVAC). The new guidelines mention that lactating mothers can also take the jab.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is still discussing the vaccination of pregnant women.

The government has added that patients who have been hospitalised with some other serious general illness should wait for a period of four to eight weeks after being discharged, reported The Times of India.

The new guidelines have stated that an individual suffering from Covid-19, can donate blood after 14 days of receiving the vaccine or after testing RT-PCR negative.

The gap between the first and second doses of Covishield is between 12 and 16 weeks. For Covaxin, a 3-4 week gap is required, and for Sputnik V, a minimum of 21 days is mandated.

As of May 19, India has cumulatively administered 18,69,89,265 vaccination doses. 5,27,067 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

