With New Omicron Sub-Variant 20-30% More Infectious, India Records 16,561 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

Amid rising coronavirus infections in Delhi and other states, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will review the data of genomic surveillance of COVID-19 variants on Friday.

The different strains of the Omicron variant circulating all over, including the national capital, are more infectious than the base strain that surfaced in January this year. Along with it, the effectiveness of the vaccines against the COVID infection has dropped 20-30 per cent.

Dr NK Arora, part of the Centre's Covid Task Force, said, "The current strains that are doing rounds all over are 20-30 per cent more infectious than Omicron sub-variants, but hospitalisation and deaths are still low," reported Business Standard.

COVID Situation In Delhi

These sub-variants are BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75, BA.2.38. The current strains doing rounds in Delhi, like the sub-lineages of Omicron B5 and B2, are 20 to 30 per cent more infectious than the base Omicron variant. However, any hospitalisation surge or disease severity has not been observed so far.

Currently, Delhi is seeing a spike in Covid, where the positivity rate is hovering around 18 per cent.

Dr Arora said, "18 per cent positivity rate looks frightening but the parameter to look at currently is the hospital admission rates and associated mortality not only for Delhi but the country," quoted NDTV.

India COVID Tally In Last 24 Hours

According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, India recorded 16,561 new COVID cases taking the total tally to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dropped to 1,23,535.

In the last 24 hours, the total fatalities climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities, including ten deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am.

The active infection comprises 0.28 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.53 per cent. A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus caseload in 24 hours.

