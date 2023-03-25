Healthcare At Doorstep! National Power Corporation Donates Mobile Van Clinic For Rural Women

India boasts world-quality healthcare, but the extent to which it penetrates and reaches the remote and rural population has been limited. Over the years, many schemes and campaigns have been launched to make healthcare accessible for all. Among the many efforts undertaken by several bodies, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has now donated a mobile van facility to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The mobile van clinic would take the best medical care facilities to women residing in rural areas of Ludhiana.

NTPC donated a fully operational mobile van for the rural health centre of DMCH on March 24. Dr Bishav Mohan, professor department of cardiology at DMCH conveyed that the van will be dedicated to ensuring rural women's health care and has accordingly been equipped with hi-tech and advanced medical equipment. Set up under DMCH's outreach programme, it is projected to take consultancy services of doctors to women in remote regions of Ludhiana. For this purpose, the mobile clinic has all forms of medical provisions ranging from glucometers to defibrillators.

Health Facilities At Doorstep

Women face several health challenges, from malnutrition to menstrual health. Addressing it appropriately and taking the necessary care to those who may not be able to access it becomes essential. Dr Mohan said that to tackle these problems, NTPC took the initiative under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) project. This way, they can take affordable healthcare facilities to rural women.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the van is fully equipped with advanced microscopic equipment. It facilitates a proper and systematic ENT check-up, blood analyser, ECG, and BP check. Giving particular consideration to maternal care, they have also incorporated facilities for all types of gynaecological examinations. In short, the mobile clinic takes advanced healthcare to rural women's doorsteps at affordable prices.

Also Read: Mobile Hospital! Meet Kerala Doctors Providing Good Quality Healthcare At Homes With Affordable Charges