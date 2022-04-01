Mobile Hospital! Meet Kerala Doctors Providing Good Quality Healthcare At Homes With Affordable Charges

Two young doctors from Kozhikode in Kerala are providing 'mobile hospital' services to people. Under it, they provide good quality healthcare with similar standards as in hospitals to people at their homes at affordable charges. And for the people who cannot afford to pay are provided with the facilities and care, free of cost.

Dr Mohammed Fiyas Hassan (32) and Dr Muhammed Muflih (31) had developed this idea of a 'mobile hospital' and formed their firm, 'Mufico Healthcare Solutions LLP' with the brand name 'We R Health'. The firm was started in 2020 and began operations after a year in 2021. Dr Fiyas said that their slogan is 'Good health changes everything'.

"Our USP is comprehensive healthcare solutions using advanced technology. We are stressing on disease prevention rather than treatment. Ours can be called a mobile hospital." he was quoted by The New Indian Express.

Future Aspirations

The doctors are on an expansion drive and are planning to establish home care and chronic care services in 92 assembly constituencies, besides adding new services, in the coming one-and-a-half years.

Dr Fiyas said that they began home care services in Kasaragod during the first phase and received a good and positive response. He added that they are eyeing pan-India home care services and will initiate services in tier-II and tier-III cities as well.

Dr Muflih said that with Dr Fiyas' experience in palliative medicine, they are planning to begin a new project under which the services needing longer periods of care will be availed in a non-hospital, patient-friendly environment. She said, "My experience while pursuing masters in sports medicine in the UK gave me the vision to start wellness centres focusing on sports rehabilitation, injury prevention and lifestyle improvement. It was the inspiration behind the venture," quoted the publication.

Specialised Medical Team

Dr Fiyas and Dr Muflih are backed by a specialised medical team consisting of qualified doctors, physiotherapists, pharmacists, psychologists, health managers, nurses, and caretakers. The duo said that the team would be available round-the-clock based on the needs of patients.

