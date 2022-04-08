Meet Telangana-Based Rural Innovator Who Has Designed A Device To Sabotage COVID

In India, the first case of the new COVID-19 variant XE was detected on April 6 in Mumbai city. The new variant is expected to be ten times more transmissible than the previous ones, which has loomed the threats around the world.

Meanwhile, a rural innovator from Telanagana has designed a device that claims to sabotage different viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, in an enclosed space, air, and surfaces. Narsimha Mandaji Chary has devised a plug and play MedTech instrument that utilises a CCMB (Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology) approved virus attenuation technology.

Device Working

The device emits hypercharged high-velocity negatively charged ions, which interact with the negative seeking s-protein of the corona family. It reduces the infectivity of coronavirus and ultimately prevents transmission.

The hyper-charged cannons of the device can fire trillions of electrons, creating an electron cloud across closed spaces. A device can cover 5,000 square feet and is capable of being activated within 18 minutes, as per the claims by city-based Instashield India Private Limited that rolled out the device on Tuesday.

'Technology Will Be Of Use To Mankind'

Chary said, "I am happy that my efforts have now taken the shape of a technology which will be of use to mankind," reported The Times of India.

The innovator had been working on creating a technology capable of fighting the SARS-CoV-2 ever since the pandemic hit the world. Earlier, he invented a formulation that enables a filament-less light glow and filament-less UV-C tech to neutralise and kill coronavirus.

