Over 13,000 HIV/AIDS Patients In Limbo As Manipur Runs Out Of Antiretroviral Therapy Drugs

Nearly 13,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in the north-eastern state of Manipur are in an uncertain situation with the life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs out of stock since April. ART increases the number of immune cells in the body and reduces the number of virus cells. It involves taking a combination of HIV medicines (called an HIV treatment regimen) every day.

According to News18 sources, the State AIDS Control Society (SACS) could not procure the essential medicine and maintain a buffer stock for six months under the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

The dire situation was first highlighted by representatives of the NGOs Manipur Network for Positive People (MNP +), CARE Foundation, Social Awareness Service Organisation (SASO) and Kripa Society.



NACO would previously supply the medicines. However, Manipur SACS has been given the responsibility from the financial year 2022-23.

Thousands Of Patients Affected

"This current situation has drastically affected more than 13,000 ART patients in the state and compromised ART Consumers' adherence aspect," MNP + president L Deepak told the media.



Hijam Dinesh, Kripa Society president, said authorities neglect the matter despite repeated appeals.



"If the authority concerned fails to heed the calls without any immediate steps or arrangements, then the lives of over 13,000 people would be at stake," Care Foundation secretary Jotin Thangjam said.



The present situation has created tremendous pressure on the services providers and staff in the ART centres, mainly in JNIMS and RIMS ART Center, a centre of excellence in the state, with a high load of patients seeking help and questioning the reason for the unavailability of ART, EastMojo reported.



Manipur has nearly 13 ART centres that provide ART medicine to almost 13,000 patients.

