Maharashtra-Based Pharma Firm Files Complaint Against Serum Institute Over 'Covishield' Trademark

A Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical company Cutis-Biotech has filed a suit against the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday, January 4, for allegedly using the trademark 'Covishield' for its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

The firm claims that it has been using the trademark for its products like antiseptics, sanitiser, disinfectant liquid, surface spray, and fruit and vegetable washing since May 2020.

The civil court on Tuesday, in Pune issued a notice to SII, seeking to restrain the former from using the trademark or other similar names for its vaccine, NDTV reported.

Cutis-Biotech had applied for registration of the name last year, on April 29, and has been using it since May 30. The suit sought an injunction against the Pune-based firm from using the name.

Cutis added that SII could use one of the many names they have filed trademark applications for, including "COVIDOROTECT, COVID-VAC, COVI-VAC, COVI-VAXX".

"The SII vaccine is yet to be launched in the market. Therefore, if the injunction is issued against the defendant restraining it from using the plaintiff's trademark (Covishield), no inconvenience is going to be caused to the vaccine maker. However, if the SII launches its product under the brand "Covishield", injury and damage would be caused to Cutis-Biotech," the suit read.

