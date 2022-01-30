All section
Caste discrimination
World Leprosy Day 2022: Standing With Missed-out Leprosy Affected People Amid Pandemic

Image Credit: Goonj, Wikipedia

Health
World Leprosy Day 2022: Standing With Missed-out Leprosy Affected People Amid Pandemic

Writer: Goonj

Goonj aims to build an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between the cities and villages using the under-utilized urban material as a tool to trigger development with dignity, across the country.

India,  30 Jan 2022

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Women are the worst sufferers as they struggle the most for money and health access, putting off treatment till it leads to a physical deformity.

There are more than 900 colonies of leprosy-affected people in India. In the last two years of Covid as Goonj started working deeper with these colonies spread across Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Orissa, we noticed how even the small daily wage work these people would get earlier stopped due to recurrent lockdowns, pushing them to the edge of hunger.

Women are the worst sufferers as they struggle the most for money and health access, putting off treatment till it leads to a physical deformity. Sadly, the shame associated with menstruation is further exacerbated in those with leprosy, with no discussions about menstrual hygiene, pain management, or comfort. Team Goonj has been reaching essentials to these colonies, targeting requirements in multiple ways; reaching ration kits, sanitary pads, also showing how to make their own cloth pads.

Our teams are also mobilizing people to work together to address their own problems like installing a tap connection with regular water supply or proper drainage of extra water, and reaching basic medical supplies.

Today, as the world observes #WorldLeprosyDay, let's do more for these and other most missed-out people among us. Goonj is a signatory on the "Global Appeal" for an end to the unwarranted discrimination that persons affected by leprosy continue to face.

Also Read: Now, Mothers Won't Lose Their Lives While On Their Way To Give Birth In This Remote Village

