Kerala: Red Alert in Three Districts Over Formation Of Cyclone 'Tauktae'

The cyclonic storm is likely to last till May 16 in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, and also turn into a severe cyclonic storm.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   14 May 2021 9:55 AM GMT
Writer : Hannah Jacob | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Hannah Jacob
Kerala: Red Alert in Three Districts Over Formation Of Cyclone Tauktae

Image Credits: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for three districts in Kerala on Friday in light of the cyclonic storm that is likely to be formed near the Lakshadweep Islands.

Along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, red alerts have also been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for tomorrow as heavy rains slashed across the state since Tuesday, reported Onmanorama.

"We are expecting very rapid intensification of the system within a short time," Sunita Devi, senior scientist of IMD, told The Indian Express.

She explained that the sea surface temperatures over the Arabian Sea and ocean thermal energy is causing heavy rains. The low pressure formed near Lakshadweep in the southern part of the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify tomorrow and form a cyclone on May 16. Heavy rainfall is expected to prevail over Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep between May 14-May16.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has banned fishing until May 17. The CM Pinnarayi Vijayan has also released a tweet advising fisherman not to go to the seas. "Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in the next few days." he wrote on Twitter.

Yellow alerts have also been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, while Kollam, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts by the State Department.
The CM requested PM Narendra Modi for 300 tonnes of oxygen for patients amid cyclone warnings. Due to the cyclonic storms, the electricity disruption might cause a delay in the oxygen filling stations and road transport for the cylinders.

Also Read: Kerala To Prioritise Critically Ill, Journalists In 18-44 Age Group For Vaccinations

