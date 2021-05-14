Kerala: Red Alert in Three Districts Over Formation Of Cyclone 'Tauktae'

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for three districts in Kerala on Friday in light of the cyclonic storm that is likely to be formed near the Lakshadweep Islands.

Along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, red alerts have also been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for tomorrow as heavy rains slashed across the state since Tuesday, reported Onmanorama.

"We are expecting very rapid intensification of the system within a short time," Sunita Devi, senior scientist of IMD, told The Indian Express.

She explained that the sea surface temperatures over the Arabian Sea and ocean thermal energy is causing heavy rains. The low pressure formed near Lakshadweep in the southern part of the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify tomorrow and form a cyclone on May 16. Heavy rainfall is expected to prevail over Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep between May 14-May16.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has banned fishing until May 17. The CM Pinnarayi Vijayan has also released a tweet advising fisherman not to go to the seas. "Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in the next few days." he wrote on Twitter.