All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Karnataka Plans To Provide Cost-Effective Cancer Medicines By Using CSR, Govt Funds

Image Credit: Twitter/ Basavaraj Bommai

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka Plans To Provide Cost-Effective Cancer Medicines By Using CSR, Govt Funds

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Karnataka,  24 Aug 2021 9:58 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

CM Bommai said that the government is mulling over setting up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates. He also announced that a new cancer centre will soon be established in Hubballi and Dharwad.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday, August 23, that the government is mulling over setting up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration event for the OPD block built by Infosys Foundation at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru. He said that corporate social responsibility (CSR) and government funds will be used to provide facilities to the family members who are attending to the patient. The CM added that priority would be given to innovation in treating cancer.

The CM announced that a new cancer centre will soon be established in Hubballi and Dharwad. He also said that action would be taken to set up regional cancer centres as well.

Cancer Burden Increasing In India

The cancer burden in India has spiked rapidly over the past two and a half decades and this trend is expected to continue. The number of cancer cases may The number of cancer cases in India may increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025, according to a report by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The cancer incidence (new cases) in men is estimated to be 763,575 in 2025 and 806,218 among women in 2025.

Cancer care in India is costly. The National Sample Survey (NSS) 75th round conducted during July 2017–June 2018 has revealed alarming statistics associated with cancer care in India.

The average total cancer care expenditure at the national level was around 1,16,218. Meanwhile, in private hospitals, the total cost for the same was estimated to be 1,41,774. In public hospitals, it was comparatively lower at 72,092.

Among all states, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana, the overall cost of cancer treatment was under 1 lakh. In states like Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, cancer patients spent between 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh. In states like Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, the cost was over 1.5 lakh.

Also Read: Bhubaneshwar Gets Its First Sensory Park For Children, Adults With Special Needs










Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Cancer 
Basavaraj Bommai 
Cancer drugs 
Indian Council of Medical Research 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X