Karnataka: More Pre-Term Childbirths During Second Wave Of COVID, Say Doctors

More pregnant women appear to be testing positive for COVID-19 and developing complications during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus. Due to this reason, gynaecologists are witnessing a rise in pre-term deliveries and stillbirths in Karnataka.

Till now, there is no detailed statewide data available on this matter. However, doctors said that they are seeing many pregnant women reporting severe breathing problems. Apart from this, there is even a rapid deterioration in the condition of such patients resulting in urgent intervention and causing premature births.



A pre-term delivery is one in which the baby is born before the 37th week of pregnancy.

The last few weeks of pregnancy are extremely important for the development of the baby's brain and sense organs. During this period, the baby also experiences a healthy weight gain. In case the child is prematurely born, he/she needs intensive monitoring.

D Tulasi Devi, Medical Superintendent of Hajee Sir Ismail Sait (HSIS) Gosha Hospital, told The Hindu that since March, 45 of the 276 COVID positive women who delivered at her hospital gave birth to pre-term babies.

According to her, patients and their families also readily give consent for a premature delivery, when the situation demands urgent intervention.

This state-run hospital, attached to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, is the dedicated COVID-19 facility for pregnant women in Bengaluru.

According to official data, a total of 524 pregnant women have been admitted here since March. Among them, 276 women delivered at the hospital and the rest who were in their first or second trimesters were treated and discharged. However, five of the 45 women who delivered pre-term succumbed to COVID-19.

Till now, the hospital has witnessed a total of 22 maternal deaths during the second wave. Chikkanarasa Reddy, professor of Paediatrics, Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, said although seven of the babies born to these COVID positive mothers tested positive, all of them have recovered.

