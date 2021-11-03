All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka Government Plans Guidelines For Gyms To Tackle Serious Health Emergencies

Image Credits: Facebook, Pixabay 

Health
Karnataka,  3 Nov 2021 12:06 PM GMT

The state's health minister, K Sudhakar, made the announcement about the guidelines recently, in light of the actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death due to heart attack after working out in the gym.

Karnataka's health minister, Dr K Sudhakar, made an announcement recently about guidelines to be implemented in the gyms around the state. This development has come days after actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise.

The 'Power Star' suffered a heart attack after he finished working out at the gym, after which he breathed his last at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. His death sent shockwaves all around, with the entire state mourning the irreparable loss.

First-Aid Training, Presence Of Necessary Equipment

Speaking to the reporters, Sudhakar stated that the actor's death resulted in many people coming up to him asking whether gym workouts are detrimental in nature. In light of this, the government will come up with a set of guidelines for gyms and fitness centres to follow during a health emergency.

"A guideline for gyms and fitness centres in the state will consist of what all equipment will be there are the gym. Also, training has to be conducted for all the trainers on how to provide first-aid when such emergencies occur, at least till they are admitted to the hospital," the minister was quoted saying by The News Minute.

All of this will not be done without the necessary consultations. Sudhakar discussed this issue with several cardiologists, like Dr Devi Shetty, Dr CN Manjunath, Dr Rangadhama and Dr Vivek Jawali.

Need Of The Hour

The Kannada actor's death at just 46 came as a rude shock to everyone. Before this, actor Sidharth Shukla also passed away due to cardiac arrest. As both of them were known for their rigorous fitness regimes, questions were raised about its importance. However, doctors everywhere suggest that staying fit is important to lead a healthy life. A sedentary lifestyle is not the solution either.

While staying fit is the 'mantra', excessive exercise and consumption of supplements are harmful as well. Therefore, it is extremely important to strike a balance between the two. Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest next to his parents at Kanteerava Studio with full state honours.

His eyes were donated by his family after his death, that gave sight to four people. He followed his father's footsteps, legendary actor Dr Rajkumar who also passed away due to a heart attack in 2006. The entire family have pledged their eyes to the Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank at Narayana Netralaya since 1994.

Also Read: Fit Yet Vulnerable: How Young People Are Falling Prey To Serious Cardiac Issues


X