Jharkhand: 22 Suspected COVID Deaths Reported In 20 Days In Palamu Village, Probe Ordered

In an incident highlighting that the second wave of the coronavirus has penetrated into rural areas, at least 22 people have been suspected of succumbing to COVID, over the last 20 days, in a tribal-dominated village in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

The district administration has ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of deaths and test people suspected to be infected with the virus in Sua Kaudia village, reported India Today.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said that the administration officers and ground-level medical teams had conducted a detailed investigation and the situation is being monitored.

He further added that self-help group workers are conducting surveys to record COVID data. Also, a COVID testing committee has been formed to test the suspects and treat the ones who have contracted the virus.

The deaths are said to have occurred between April 25 and May 15. Locals in the area, however, have pointed out that there are no proper healthcare facilities. Additionally, due to lack of healthcare workers there is vaccine hesitancy and misinformation about the disease among the villagers.

They said they have to often depend on "Jhola Chaap" (quacks) to get their ailments treated.

The incident follows similar deaths in Hazaribag district of the state where the administration has constituted a team to investigate 10 fatalities in a span of 12 days at Khutra village.

Last week, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed officials of the health department to plan and initiate a door-to-door campaign to identify potential COVID cases, especially in the rural areas of the state.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Govt Hospital Raises Concern Over Non-Functional Ventilators Received Under PM-CARES



