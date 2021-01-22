"India Remains Committed To Assist Nepal In Fighting COVID-19": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 21, said that India would continue to assist the people of Nepal in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. India has sent one million Covishield vaccines to Nepal, under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

Thank you PM @kpsharmaoli. India remains committed to assist the people of Nepal in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The vaccines being made in India will also contribute to the global efforts to contain the pandemic. https://t.co/d6LpcbvKHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

The PM responded to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who expressed his gratitude for granting the country vaccines. Last week, Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali had flown to India to request the vaccine formally.



I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for it's own people. pic.twitter.com/uO7qQpLiSx — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) January 21, 2021

Nepal Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), will be given to health workers and other front-line personnel within a week to 10 days.



The country looks forward to purchasing 40 lakh more doses and has asked the Indian government's help.

On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles from Wednesday, which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy, reported ANI.

So far, India has supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, and paracetamol tablets, along with masks, gloves, diagnostic kits, ventilators, and other medical supplies to several countries.

