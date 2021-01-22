Health

"India Remains Committed To Assist Nepal In Fighting COVID-19": PM Modi

India gifted one million Covishield vaccines to Nepal, under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

22 Jan 2021
Credits: NDTV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 21, said that India would continue to assist the people of Nepal in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. India has sent one million Covishield vaccines to Nepal, under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

The PM responded to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who expressed his gratitude for granting the country vaccines. Last week, Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali had flown to India to request the vaccine formally.

Nepal Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), will be given to health workers and other front-line personnel within a week to 10 days.

The country looks forward to purchasing 40 lakh more doses and has asked the Indian government's help.

On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles from Wednesday, which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy, reported ANI.

So far, India has supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, and paracetamol tablets, along with masks, gloves, diagnostic kits, ventilators, and other medical supplies to several countries.

