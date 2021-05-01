India Reports Four Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Sets A Grim Global Record

Record Number Of New Cases



With 4,01,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India has become the first country in the world to clock more than four lakh new cases in a single day. According to the Union Health Ministry data, as many as 3,464 fatalities were recorded during the same time. India's tally of total COVID-19 cases now stands at a grim milestone of 1,91,64,969. The number of active cases has reached 32,68,710. Meanwhile, more than two lakh people have succumbed to the virus. The national recovery rate stands at 81.84 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,56,84,406, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent.

Need For Breaking The Chain



Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Delhi have been the worst-hit states in the country. Dr Anthony S Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the Biden Administration in the US, has cautioned the Indian government amid spiralling COVID-19 cases and called for an "immediate" shutdown of the country for a few weeks to break the chain of transmission. Speaking to The Indian Express, Fauci said that this window should be utilised to determine and adopt critical "immediate, intermediate and long-range" steps that would enable the citizens to access urgent healthcare services and step out of such a difficult situation.

Several countries, including the United States, the UK, Germany, and Russia, have responded to the SOS situation and have sent COVID-19 supplies, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and medicines, to India. India will have to act fast & decisively to break the chain and break the chain of transmission. The Indian variant has caused havoc, a awareness campaign for people to double mask, sanitize and follow safety precautions is a must.











