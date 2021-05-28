In A First, ICMR To Study How Effective Covidshield, Covaxin Are In Preventing COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct a survey from next week to examine the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccines in preventing the progression of COVID into a severe form. This will be a first-of-its-kind study.

Around 4,000 people above the age of 45 years who have taken either one or both doses of any of these two vaccines will be reviewed, said Dr Tarun Bhatnagar, senior scientist at ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) in Chennai, reported Firstpost.

The study will also compare the effects of one dose of Covishield and Covaxin against two doses. A comparison of the vaccination status will be carried out between people who are COVID-19 positive and hospitalised and those who have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, India is using three vaccines in its immunisation drive. These include Covidshield, Covaxain, and Russia's Sputnik V. The country's vaccination programme has been progressing painfully slowly, with many states flagging vaccine shortages.

India Will Be Fully Vaccinated By Year-End

On Friday, May 28, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said India will be completely vaccinated by the end of 2021. He was reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement about less than three percent of the country's 130 crore people receiving both doses of a vaccine, reported NDTV.

