Third Wave Inevitable: IMA Urges Centre, States To Curb Crowds At Temples, Tourist Places

Keeping the horrors of the second Covid wave in the backdrop, the Indian Medical Association(IMA) officials voiced their concern over the inevitability of the third covid wave on Monday.

The Letter by IMA

Although the number of cases has dropped recently, flouting covid protocols could allow a resurgence of the virus. The IMA, in a letter, has urged central and state governments to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate protocols for at least another three months. "Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for a few more months," IMA said, in a report by India Today. This letter was signed by IMA president Dr JA Jayalal and secretary-general Dr Jayesh Lele.

Citing the disasters of the second wave, the letter further reads, "With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics the third wave is inevitable and imminent." It also mentioned that the impact of the third wave can be reduced by administering vaccines effectively and Covid-appropriate behaviour by citizens.

Mass Gatherings Are Super Spreaders

The IMA also points out that at a time when strict measures are to be taken to mitigate the third wave, many states are complacent and are engaged in mass gathering with proper precautions. They stated that opening up of tourism and religious pilgrimage where unvaccinated people are allowed without restriction are 'potential super spreaders' for the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4,50,899 cases in India as of July 12 and a total of 37 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered across the country.

