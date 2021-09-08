'ICMR Should Look Into Complaints Against Private Labs, Whole Nation Is Suffering': Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 7, raised concerns over complaints recorded against private labs conducting COVID-19 tests and directed ICMR, the nodal agency, to look into the matter and revoke licenses in case there is any breach of set conditions.

"You have to look into it. You give licences to them. The whole year has gone by. The whole nation is suffering," Justice Najmi Waziri said, reported The New Indian Express.

Petitioner's Claims

The court was hearing a plea seeking contempt action against the agency for not acting upon the Delhi High Court's previous order to take adequate action against online health service providers that are operating illegally and conducting samples from COVID-infected patients.

The petition claimed that online health service aggregators' rampant illegal sample collection leads to false-negative COVID-19 results. This process thereby makes the fight against coronavirus more challenging. Because of the false reports, the coronavirus-positive patients are moving freely in society and unfortunately contributing immensely to transmitting or spreading the virus.

Last year, on August 6, the court directed to restrain the alleged online health aggregators for collecting the diagnostic samples. The top government officials and other authorities that failed to comply with the high court's order to take actions against online health service aggregators should be investigated.

The Delhi Chief Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directors General of Health Service, and ICMR are to be blamed for not complying with the court's order last year.

ICMR's Response

