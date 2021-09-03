All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Govt Plans To Collaborate With Stakeholders For Development In Medical Technology

Image Credit: Press Information Bureau

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Govt Plans To Collaborate With Stakeholders For Development In Medical Technology

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  3 Sep 2021 2:30 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Minister of State for Science and Technology said that indigenous technology will reduce dependence on imports and will be in line with the Prime Minister's vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, addressed the 13th CII Global MedTech Summit on the 'Sunrise Medical Sector Devices in India' virtually.

The Minister said that India's healthcare system had made advances during the brief 70 years since Independence, and this sector is recognised as the sunrise sector in India. He said that the government will collaborate with stakeholders to develop medical technology and be in line with the Prime Minister's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.

Dependent on 85% of Imported Technology

According to the Press Information Bureau's release, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "We are among the world leaders in medicare, and sometimes new technologies are applied here even before these are rolled out in the West".

He further added that most medical technologies are not indigenous, and we are dependent on as much as 85 per cent of imported technologies. He said that one reason for the situation is that the healthcare sector has never been given priority in India, neither social nor cultural, owing to legacy issues besides economic constraints.

The Minister said that now the circumstances have changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promotes scientific temper and has undertaken several initiatives in the last seven years like the Make In India and Ease of Doing Business. He said that COVID-19 has swerved as big kneejerk to indigenous technologies such as CSIR in manufacturing ventilators and ISRO in liquid oxygen. Instead of Ministry-wise approvals, he mentioned that the government should go for theme-based projects involving the private sector.

Medical Technology To Touch $50 billion By 2025

Dr Singh mentioned that the Indigenous medical technologies would help reduce dependence on imports. For this, the government, private sector, corporates, and scientists will have to come together and pool their resources. In 2020, the Indian Medical Technology sector was worth $11 billion, and a study by CII mentioned that it'd grow to $50 billion by 2025.

Also Read: India Gifts Two Oxygen Plants To Bangladesh To Help In Its Fight Against COVID

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Medical Technologies 
healthcare 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X