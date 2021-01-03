Expert Panel Approves Emergency Use Of Bharat Biotech's COVID Vaccine, Drug Regulator's Nod Awaited

A government panel to Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Regulator on Saturday has recommended approving for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin', India's first indigenous vaccine.

The final decision by the DCGI is awaited. The department is scheduled to make an official statement on the COVID-19 vaccine at 11 am on Sunday. The recommendation comes a day after the panel gave nod for Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"It's a historic day for our country that the two vaccine players have been recommended for restricted emergency use for the virus. It is a great development because it is the only alternative to fight the infection. We eradicated polio because of strong vaccination distribution system in our country," Dr Ravi Malik. Director of Radix Hospital told ANI.

On Friday, the panel gave a similar recommendation for Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

The Subject Expert Committee's (SEC) approval on vaccines comes in the light of the infection by mutant strains of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom and India has reported more than 20 cases.



Ten cases of the mutant strain have been detected in Delhi, 10 in Bengaluru, one in West Bengal, three in Hyderabad, and five in National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Last week, on December 29, when over 20 cases were reported, Bharat Biotech asserted that Covaxin would be effective on the contagious mutant strain as well. Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said that the vaccine's protein components would take care of the mutations of the virus SARS-CoV-2.

