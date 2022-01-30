Serving Humanity! This Maharashtra Hospital Has Served Over 7 Million Marginalised People Since Last 32 Years

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming reports suggested that the virus was more than just a severe respiratory disease. The heart played a central role in COVID-19, and cardiovascular conditions were the highest risk factors for hospitalisation. Experts learned that the disease could have a dire impact on the heart and sometimes seemed to attack it directly.

Viral infections are notorious for putting added pressure on the system in the form of inflammation, which leads to adverse health outcomes like strokes, but early data suggested that COVID-19 is exceptional.

With heartcare assuming even more significance in the pandemic phase, Dr Hedgewar Hospital ensured to provide an Intensive Care Unit with fully equipped 22 beds and a dedicated team of cardiologists, anaesthetists, physicians, and intensivists. They treated around 800 to 1000 patients who suffered from post-COVID complications.

Compassionate Health Services

An odyssey to excellence, Dr Hedgewar Hospital is inspired by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's spirit and commitment towards the nation. It is a flagship initiative of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan, a charitable trust whose vision is to provide excellent, transparent, ever-growing and compassionate health services to the common person.

Today, what started in 1989 as a 10-bed hospital run by a group of self-committed doctors has taken the shape of Dr Hedgewar Hospital, a 300-bed tertiary care multidisciplinary hospital located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. So far, the hospital has treated over seven million people and strives to make high-quality medical services accessible to all at an affordable cost.

With dedicated medical professionals, world-class infrastructure, latest technology, tools and methodologies, the hospital is devoted and self-directed towards state-of-the-art medical practices in the public interest.

The prime beneficiary of Dr Hedgewar Hospital has always been the marginalised people for whom healthcare expenses are a real burden. The hospital believes that even they deserve the highest standard of healthcare and thus provides treatment to every individual coming from all the nearby ten districts. The data shows that 41 per cent of its beneficiaries are people whose annual income is below one lakh rupees.

Treating Marginalised People

Keeping humanity and kindness at its core, Dr Hedgewar Hospital's service towards the people has gained massive respect from society and earned an astounding response from the rural and urban poor over the last 32 years. It has strengthened the hospital's beliefs and efforts in its work. With an air of sacrifice in its atmosphere, doctors at the Hospital have provided specialised care to poor patients and expanded its activities qualitatively and quantitatively.

"Dr Hedgewar Hospital's passion for serving people with the best medical facilities makes it stand out and the fact that it is not just another hospital. From highly skilled doctors providing excellent care to patients using state-of-the-art technologies, to several developmental and welfare programs running in rural and slum areas, to assisting farmers in improving their yield as well as take care of their cattle, the hospital adorns many hats," Dr Anant Pandhare, Medical Director at Hedgewar Hospital told The Logical Indian.

Born to a family of teachers on July 2, 1964, in Maharashtra's Jalna village, Dr Pandhare chased his dreams of serving the country's people by making the best medical practices accessible to everyone. With a mission to reach the last man in line with adequate medical help, he worked as a Medical Officer in Maharashtra Government Health Services for a brief stint.

While working, he visited multiple villages in the Konkan areas, sometimes even on foot, trudging for hours in hilly trains. The harsh realities related to health infrastructure in India made him join hands with like-minded doctors at Dr Hedgewar Hospital to create a model of health service for the masses as a mission of life.

Known For Cleanliness And Hygiene

Apart from providing the best healthcare facilities, the hospital is well known for its cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control measures and has also been awarded by the government.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan trust, at present, is running 46 medical and social projects, including two multidisciplinary hospitals in Aurangabad and Nasik and an upcoming hospital in Assam for poor patients.

The trust runs State of Art Blood Bank, Slum Health Project, Rural Health Project, and Women & Child Development Programs with an integrated approach. Considering the diverse Indian community, where ill-health is the manifestation of many social and economic factors, an integrated approach is proving to be very effective for uplifting the deprived, needy, and society as a whole.

Apart from reaching out to the last man standing in line with its social and welfare programs, the trust is working towards building a different and unique world-class medical education centre. Through this, the mission is to inculcate values and sewa culture among medical students to achieve the vision of a healthy and prosperous India. Shri Ramchandra Institute of Medical Sciences (Shri Ram Medical College) will soon come to a reality that will take medical education in the country to a higher and more profound level.

Also Read: India-Israel Ties Remain 'Shatterproof' Even After 30 Years