COVID-19: With 1,074 Patients Recovered, India Marks Highest Recoveries In Single-Day

In the highest number of recoveries recorded in a day in India, 1,074 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, May 4.

Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal, while addressing a press briefing, said the recovery rate stands at 27.52 per cent.

Agarwal further added that the outcome ratio of COVID-19 - the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases - was recorded at 90:20.

"The outcome ratio on April 17 was 80:20 which is now 90:20 which can be seen as an improvement," Agarwal said.

Agarwal further said that the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat at the moment. "If we collectively work then peak might not ever come while if we fail in any way we might experience a spike in cases," he said.

He also said that there is no shortage of kits and that on Sunday, 57,474 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, 2,553 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, there are 32,138 active cases in the country. While a total of 12,726 people have recovered, 1,568 have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 14,541 cases. Of this, 2,465 people have recovered and a total of 583 people have died. With 5,804 cases, Gujarat has the second-highest number of cases, followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases.

In the case of total deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 583 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 319, Madhya Pradesh at 165, and West Bengal at 133.