Rajasthan: Sikar Village Donates 35 Quintal Wheat To Needy Amid Lockdown

All the houses in the village donated 35 quintals of wheat for the economically weaker sections as a token of their gratitude to the government for solving the water crisis in the village.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   4 May 2020 3:46 PM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Nandan M
Image Credits: The Times Of India, Aakkri Village/FB

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the residents of a Sikar village in Rajasthan went out of their way to show gratitude to the government for resolving the water crisis in the village. Bhargadiya ki Dhandi village in Purohiton ka Bas gram panchayat, with a strength of 100 houses, donated 35 quintals of wheat for the economically weaker sections as a token of their gratitude, reported The Times Of India.

After the only tubewell in the village stopped working, the residents were facing a water crisis. With no source of water for 3 Km from the village, the residents had no choice but to walk all the way. In addition to this, frequent police inspections at every checkpoint also added to the villagers' hardship.

"There was no water. Men and women had to walk 3km everyday and also tackle police. It went on like this for 15 days. We were fed up with it. During lockdown, it was difficult to dig another tubewell. Some people were planning an agitation in front of the collector's office," a villager, Phool Chand, was quoted by the media.

We wrote to the district administration and the government dug another tubewell for us. As a token of thanks, we donated 35 quintals of wheat for the government relief works," he added.

From 1 Kg to 5 Kg, every household in the village donated wheat according to their capability.

"It was a conscious decision by the people. The temperature was rising and there was just one tubewell in the hamlet. Another tubewell was a boon. People contributed as per their capacity and nobody was forced to donate more. We just wanted to do our part at a time of crisis when government did their job," said Anil Dhinwa, another resident.

The entire process was coordinated by block development officer of Piprali Vijay Prakash Sharma, who said that it was a first-of-its-kind gesture by a village.

