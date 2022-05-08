All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Logs 1,407 COVID-19 Infections In Last 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Stands At 4.72%

Image Credit- Pixabay, Pixabay, Pexels

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Logs 1,407 COVID-19 Infections In Last 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Stands At 4.72%

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  8 May 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi recorded 1,656 cases and no fatality on Friday, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. The overall infection tally has risen to 18,92,832, while the death toll stands 26,179.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As per the data issued by the health department on Saturday evening, Delhi recorded 1,407 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths in the past 24 hours, with 1,546 recoveries.

The national capital witnessed a drop in the positivity rate, standing now at 4.72 per cent, and a decline in coronavirus cases by 15 per cent compared to the previous day on which it had reported 1656 new infections.

With the fresh COVID cases, Delhi's overall infection tally rose to 18,92,832, while the death toll stands at 26,179, according to the data, reported NDTV.

Previous Days' Data

The national capital recorded 1,656 coronavirus cases and no fatality on Friday, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

Delhi reported 1,365 COVID-19 infections and zero fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate was noted as 6.35 per cent. And registered 1,354 cases and one death on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,955 active COBID-19 cases in the national capital, a drop from 6,096 the previous day. According to the latest health bulletin, the number of containment zones has increased to 1,630 from 1,597 on Friday, reported Business Today.

COVID infectants In Hospitals

So far, the hospitalisation rate has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active caseload, it stated. Of the 9,590 beds for COVID patients in various hospitals, only 212, which is 2.21 per cent, are occupied, it added.

The bulletin stated that presently, 183 patients are hospitalised in Delhi, while 4,365 are recuperating in home isolation.

The experts have said that over the past few weeks, the squirt in coronavirus infections and the test positivity rate in Delhi do not suggest the onset of a new wave. Still, the public should follow basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection.

Earlier, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an eminent epidemiologist, stated the test positivity rate is stagnant. It meant that the COVID infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.

Also Read: Here's How India Is Struggling With Thalassemia With Nearly 1.5 Lakh Patients

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
COVID-19 Cases 
Delhi 
4th Wave 
Coronavirus 

Must Reads

Was National Flag Replaced By Islamic Flag At Jalori Gate, Jodhpur? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!
Meet Young Activist Campaigning Against Plastic Use, Cleaned Over 700 KG Waste From Water Bodies
UP: After Two Years Of Pandemic, Home-Based Learning Makes Little Seema School-Ready
Tripura's Tribal Attire 'Risa' To Get GI Tag: Here's How It Gained Socio-Cultural Prominence
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X