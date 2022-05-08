Delhi Logs 1,407 COVID-19 Infections In Last 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Stands At 4.72%

As per the data issued by the health department on Saturday evening, Delhi recorded 1,407 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths in the past 24 hours, with 1,546 recoveries.

The national capital witnessed a drop in the positivity rate, standing now at 4.72 per cent, and a decline in coronavirus cases by 15 per cent compared to the previous day on which it had reported 1656 new infections.

With the fresh COVID cases, Delhi's overall infection tally rose to 18,92,832, while the death toll stands at 26,179, according to the data, reported NDTV.

Previous Days' Data

The national capital recorded 1,656 coronavirus cases and no fatality on Friday, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

Delhi reported 1,365 COVID-19 infections and zero fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate was noted as 6.35 per cent. And registered 1,354 cases and one death on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,955 active COBID-19 cases in the national capital, a drop from 6,096 the previous day. According to the latest health bulletin, the number of containment zones has increased to 1,630 from 1,597 on Friday, reported Business Today.

COVID infectants In Hospitals

So far, the hospitalisation rate has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active caseload, it stated. Of the 9,590 beds for COVID patients in various hospitals, only 212, which is 2.21 per cent, are occupied, it added.

The bulletin stated that presently, 183 patients are hospitalised in Delhi, while 4,365 are recuperating in home isolation.

The experts have said that over the past few weeks, the squirt in coronavirus infections and the test positivity rate in Delhi do not suggest the onset of a new wave. Still, the public should follow basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection.

Earlier, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an eminent epidemiologist, stated the test positivity rate is stagnant. It meant that the COVID infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.

