Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Effective Against UK COVID-19 Variant: ICMR Study

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Covaxin showed a comparable neutralization activity of all those who are vaccinated against UK-variant strain.

A scientist from ICMR's National Institute of Virology scientist performed the plaque reduction neutralization test before arriving on this result. This study was based on sera collected from 26 recipients of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin against UK-variant strain, reported The Hindustan Times.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV)- Pune scientist shared that they have successfully isolated and characterized the SARS-CoV-2 from UK returnees in India with all signature mutations of the UK-variant.



"We present the neutralizing antibodies (Nab) titers to underline the efficacy of Covaxin vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 UK-variant and one of the heterologous strains. Sera collected from 38 vaccine recipients, who received Covaxin vaccine-candidate in the phase-II trial had equivalent Nab titers to homologous strain and two heterologous strains with the characteristic substitution of the UK-variant".



The scientists said that the median ratio of 50 per cent neutralization of sera was found to be 0.8 and 0.9 when compared with earlier detected SARS CoV-2 strains against mutant UK strain.

The scientists focused on comparable neutralization activity of vaccinated individuals sera against variant as well as heterologous SARS-CoV-2 strains in the study.

A statement from them said that sera from the vaccine recipients could neutralise the UK-variant strains discounting the uncertainty around potential escape. It was reassuring from the neutralizing antibodies data generated in our laboratory that the indigenous Covaxin following its rollout in the vaccination program, could be expected to work against the new UK-variant.

The ICMR scientist mentioned that they had reported the development of an inactivated whole-virion SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Covaxin) which elicited remarkable neutralizing antibody response in phase I clinical trial against the new strains.



In phase II clinical trial, the vaccine candidate showed noteworthy results with plaque reduction neutralization test. According to them, the seroconversion rate with neutralizing antibodies followed by vaccination with Covaxin was 99.6 per cent.



