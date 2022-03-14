Chhattisgarh Govt Takes Healthcare To Doorsteps, Provides Relief To Urban Population Living In Slums

As poverty affects a person's life in many ways, the health challenges that come with it among the local population, particularly the urban slum dwellers, call for joint action.

Initially, the Chhattisgarh government carried out studies and examined the healthcare-promoting models of some other states, but was not satisfied. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called for such a plan to routinely facilitate effective healthcare and prompt treatment for people in the low-income groups.



The state government's intervention has led Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme (CMUSHS), also called Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Swashtya Yojana to offer free healthcare facilities to the under-served population living in the urban areas. Keeping with the spirit of universal healthcare to extend optimal primary health services, the scheme focused on urban slum areas of 14 municipal corporations in November 2020, The New Indian Express reported.



It involved 60 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) regularly visiting the designated places on a scheduled day. The scheme run by the state's Urban Development Administration has gained ground, drawing favourable outcomes and encouraging responses.



"A healthy, productive community helps in nation-building. We need to be equally sensitive to the circumstances of the underprivileged population," Baghel said.



"The scheme has helped the state achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, increasing from the earlier 'Aspirant' category scoring merely 42 on Good Health and Well-being indices to 'Performer' category with 60 (NITI Aayog)," he added.

Over 20,000 Health Camps Organised

Over 20,500 health camps have been organised in and around the urban slums under this scheme.



On average, more than one lakh patients were cured every month after attending the MMU health camps. The plans to organise such health camps are prepared three months in advance. An all-women mobile clinic 'Dai-Didi (mother-sister) clinic' with only women doctor-paramedical staff is deployed as a value-addition to the scheme in the municipal limits of Bhilai, Bilaspur and Raipur.

'Health For All'

The Slum Swashtya Yojana has expanded the coverage of important health services for the needy people as the state has intensified its efforts to achieve health for all," said Alarmelmangai D, secretary, Urban Administration Department.



Each MMU has an MBBS doctor, ANM (auxiliary nursing midwifery)-cum-GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery), a lab technician and pharmacist.



There are separate chambers for each of them inside the modified health vehicle unit. Only one male and one female patient are allowed inside for treatment at a particular time. The 256 essential medicines approved for the government primary health centre are available in every MMU, linked to Dhanwantari medical stores where high-quality generic medicines from 20 well-known pharmaceutical companies are available. As many as 48 different types of medical diagnostic tests can be done in each MMU. Doctor's consultation, lab testing and medicines are provided free of cost.



The patient's registration process is simple; their cell phone numbers are used to create a unique reference identity during the treatment process.



"The chief minister encouraged a model that takes healthcare services at the doorstep of the needy persons and others. The current practice is better than constructing a PHC, recruiting medical professionals for every mohalla that would have incurred huge funds and time," Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor, Raipur Municipal Corporation, told The New Indian Express.

"It is really a boon for us," says 62-year-old patient Pawan Tamrkar from Durg. Six cameras are fitted into the mobile unit to ensure that the healthcare practices work effectively.



Each MMU has an updated daily record of patients' registration details, prescribed medicines, and the ailments mentioned. It also lists if the tests conducted were actually required and the availability of medicines. A team of 20 doctors monitors these lists from the state capital daily. A feedback mechanism is also in place for patients at each Mobile Medical Unit.



An all-woman mobile 'Dai-Didi clinic' with only female doctor-paramedical staff is deployed as a value-addition to the scheme in three cities.

Also Read: Punjab Assembly Gets 13 Doctors As MLAs, Vow To Strengthen Healthcare System