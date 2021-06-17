Trending

Sanitation Worker In Bhiwandi Dies Due To Black Fungus, Cases On Rise In Maharashtra

A worker of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), Deepika, was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital four days before her death, as she had reported having symptoms of the disease.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   17 Jun 2021 12:49 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-17T18:20:00+05:30
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Image Credits: static.com, livehindustan

Deepika Ghadge, a 44-year-old sanitation worker, died of Mucormycosis (Black fungus) in the Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Reportedly, this is the first death due to the disease in Bhiwandi since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

A worker of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), Deepika, was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on June 11, as she had reported having symptoms of the disease.

On June 12, she was shifted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai. However, her condition deteriorated, and she had to be moved to St. Georges Hospital on June 15. She passed away the same day.

KR Kharat, medical health officer, BNCMC, said to Hindustan Times, "We are yet to receive all her reports. Only after checking reports, we can ascertain if she was suffering from Covid previously or some other ailment at the time of admission."

Deepika is survived by her husband and two children. According to statistics released by Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, over 6,500 contract workers in sanitation have been working throughout the pandemic without safety gear such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Black Fungus Cases In Maharashtra

Maharashtra remains one of the states with the highest number of Black Fungus infections. As per the state health department, on Sunday, its count of Black fungus cases reached 7,395. Out of these, 644 of the infected people have died.

Due to the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union health ministry had last month said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

