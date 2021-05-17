Officials from the Buxar district in Bihar retrieved 71 bodies from the Ganga at Chausa on Monday and Tuesday. The bodies came floating in the river from Uttar Pradesh. The Patna HC has asked the state to file an affidavit on Thursday, May 13. After the bodies were recovered, the officials spread a big net in the Ganga river to catch any more bodies coming from the neighbouring state. Samples have been taken from the bodies to test for COVID-19.

UP officials have denied the claim that the bodies washed ashore at Chausa were from their state.

"We've placed a big net at Ranighat, bordering Bihar-U.P. in the river. Some bodies floating in from the UP side were found tangled in it on Wednesday. We've informed the UP administration about it, and now whatever action is to take on this, the UP administration will take," a top anonymous Bihar government official told The Hindu.

Bihar's Minister for Water Resources and Information and Public Relation Department, Sanjay Jha, had tweeted that the last rites of 71 bodies had been performed as per protocols, and a net has been placed in the Ganges as per protocols in Ranighat.

Doctors have advised people living in the nearby areas to keep a vigil. People are also being told not to use the water from the river for bathing and other religious practices as the bodies start decomposing after some time. The ones that were found floating in the river at Chausa were already decomposed. However, it is not yet confirmed if they were infected with COVID-19. "If this water is used, chances of infection increases with it," advised civil surgeon Dr Jitendra Nath of Buxar.