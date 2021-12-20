All section
Image Credits: Hindustan Times

20 Dec 2021

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have become the first among the states and Union Territories in the country to cover 100 percent double dose COVID vaccination. Using only the Covishield vaccine, the Islands have covered two doses of the entire eligible population.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have become the first among the states and Union Territories in the country to cover 100 percent double dose COVID vaccination. Using only the Covishield vaccine, the Islands have covered two doses of the entire eligible population.

"A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest parts of world," the administration of the Islands said in a tweet, as reported by the Economic Times.

Vaccination Drive In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The vaccination drive began in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 16, 2020, with the rest of the country. The administration stated that it was very challenging to carry out the drive in the Islands, as it consisted of 836 islands and stretched over 800 kilometers, divided by varied geographical conditions.

According to a health bulletin, 2.87 lakh people have been vaccinated with both the Covishield doses, against the target number 2.86 lakh beneficiaries, leading to a 100 percent vaccination coverage. As per the bulletin, 74.67 percent of the total population in the Union Territory has been fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 cases on the Islands have increased to 7,701 on Sunday, according to the health advisory, as one additional individual tested positive for the ailment. The bulletin stated that the latest instance was discovered through contact tracing. It also informed that the Union territory presently has two active instances, with 7,570 individuals recovering from the sickness so far, including one in the previous 24 hours, and 129 patients succumbing to the infection, reported Republic World.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the last 24 hours, India has reported 7,081 new COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths. The active caseload in the nation is now at 83,913, the lowest level in 570 days as reported on Sunday.

Also Read: Nearly 65% Mid-Day Meal Cooks Underpaid, Recieve Monthly Salary Less Than 2K: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Harshitha V
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 
Vaccination 
COVID 

