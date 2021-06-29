AIIMS Study Suggests COVID-19 Fatality Higher Among Patients Below 50 Years Of Age

A new study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS)-Delhi shows that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in patients under the age of 50 is higher than those above the age of 65.

This study has been published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, authored in collaboration by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Chief of the AIIMS trauma center Dr Rajesh Malthotra, and others, reports The New Indian Express.

Data Collection And Sampling For The Study

This study was aimed to describe the clinic epidemiological feature and find out the causes of mortality of patients admitted to dedicated COVID centers in India. The sampling for the study included deceased adult patients who were admitted at AIIMS between April 4 to July 24, 2020, i.e. 247 out of the total 654 admitted in the ICU. The patients were further divided into age groups of 18-50, 51-65, and above 65 in order to compare the clinical behaviour and outcomes. The data collected on the deceased patients in the ICU was from their electronic medical report, patients' daily progress chart, as well as nursing notes, kept by the hospital.

The Outcome Of The Study

The study led the researchers to have the following understandings. Among the deceased, 42.1 per cent were between 18-50, 34.8 per cent from 51-65, and 23.1 per cent above 65.

They also found out that the most common comorbidities which prove fatal to the patients were hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease along with the most common symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. This study noted hospital mortality was 18.2 per cent and ICU mortality was 36.1 per cent. It also mentions similar mortality rates were reported from other affected countries such as the US, Spain, Italy.

