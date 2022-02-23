All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
AIIA Launches Ayush Start-Up Challenge To Encourage Innovation In Alternative Healing

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash, Wikipedia

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

AIIA Launches Ayush Start-Up Challenge To Encourage Innovation In Alternative Healing

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  23 Feb 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The 'Ayush Start-up Challenge' would be conducted in three categories. Two winners in each category will be awarded a cash prize and incubation support from the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Under the central government's initiative to support start-ups, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), in association with Start-up India, has launched the 'Ayush Start-up Challenge' to encourage both early-stage start-ups as well as individuals as a group working on innovations in the Ayurveda sector and alternative healing.

The 'Ayush Start-up Challenge' would be conducted in three categories, and two winners in each category will be awarded a cash prize and incubation support from AIIA.

Ayush Market

Currently, the Ayush Market stands at a whopping USD 10 billion and is projected to witness a 50 per cent increase in the next five years, a statement from AIIA on Tuesday reads.

According to AIIA, when there is growing global interest in alternative medical practices, the Ayush sector offers massive potential for exponential growth.

Director of AIIA, Dr Tanuja Manoj Nesari, said, "We are building the AIIA as an institution of eminence under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush with three key wings of medical science under one roof – academics, scientific research and clinical practice. To fully realize the potential of the Ayush science, we need a thriving ecosystem with players operating across the entire value chain," reported the Indian Express.

Categories And Awards

The 'Ayush Start-up Challenge' would be conducted in three categories, Ayush Food Innovations, Ayush Bio-instrumentation (Hardware solutions) and Ayush IT Solutions (Software solutions). Two winners in each category, a total of 6 winners, will be awarded a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh for the winner and ₹ 50 thousand for the runner-up.

The winners will also receive incubation support from AIIA that would entitle winners to tap into the vast knowledge and resource pool of AIIA across the three wings of the institute, namely research academics, and Hospital.

Also Read: India's Startup Ecosystem Grows By 10% Every Year- Here's Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
All India Institute of Ayurveda 
Ayush Startup Challenge 
Ayurveda 
Startup 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X