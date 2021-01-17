Adverse Reactions Reported Among COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Over 1.6 lakh healthcare workers in India got their first COVID-19 Vaccines on January 16, the first day of the world's largest COVID-19 Vaccination drive. However, more than 70 people across India reported adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Internationally, Norway reported an alarming trend of 23 elderly people dying shortly after receiving the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Apart from the 23, several others have fallen ill soon after the vaccination, triggering Norway to launch a probe into the deaths.

The Logical Indian's Devyani Madaik takes you through the minor and severe cases reported, and the classification of the Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

