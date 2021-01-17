Health

Adverse Reactions Reported Among COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Over 1.6 lakh healthcare workers in India got their first COVID-19 Vaccines on January 16, the first day of the world’s largest COVID-19 Vaccination drive. However, more than 70 people across India reported adverse reactions to the vaccine.

The Logical Indian Crew
17 Jan 2021
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma

Internationally, Norway reported an alarming trend of 23 elderly people dying shortly after receiving the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Apart from the 23, several others have fallen ill soon after the vaccination, triggering Norway to launch a probe into the deaths.

The Logical Indian's Devyani Madaik takes you through the minor and severe cases reported, and the classification of the Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

